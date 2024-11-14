SC agrees to examine why pre-emptive steps weren’t taken to check pollution

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Monday the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for Delhi and Adjoining Areas on why pre-emptive steps were not taken before the pollution levels worsened to the “severe” category. The court this week observed that pollution-free environment is a fundamental right of every citizen. (HT PHOTO)

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih agreed to take up the issue on Monday on senior advocate Aparajita Singh’s urgent mention as the court is closed on Friday.

“Since yesterday [Wednesday], the air quality in Delhi is in severe mode. This court had permitted the CAQM to take pre-emptive measures. Nothing has been done so far,” said Singh, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae in the matter. “Why do we want to become the most polluted city in the world before some action can be taken.”

Singh told the court the CAQM was informed about this matter as they owe an explanation as to why they did not act in anticipation and enforce measures before the air quality worsened.

Earlier this week, the court observed that a pollution-free environment is a fundamental right of every citizen under Article 21 of the Constitution. The court suggested a permanent ban on crackers in Delhi. It pulled up Punjab and Haryana and asked them to slap criminal cases against farmers and prosecute officials allowing paddy stubble burning, which is seen as a major contributor to winter pollution in Delhi.

Thick smog blanketed the city as it recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 418 at 4pm on Wednesday. It marked a sharp deterioration from an AQI of 334 at the same time on Tuesday. The AQI soared to 452 by 11pm on Thursday, falling in “severe plus”, the worst category within the AQI range. Delhi’s AQI on Wednesday was the worst in the country.

The CAQM did not implement Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which mandates the closure of schools and the halting of private construction. It said the AQI will likely “improve” to the “very poor” zone by Thursday.

Stagnant winds, sudden lowering of temperatures, and dense smog trapped pollutants and worsened the pollution. These factors had so far this season been favourable.