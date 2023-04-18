SC grants bail to Akhil Gogoi in UAPA case but refuses to discharge Assam MLA
The Supreme Court affirmed the revival of a UAPA case against Akhil Gogoi in connection with the violence during the protests against CAA in 2019.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the revival of a UAPA case against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in connection with the violence during the protests against CAA in 2019 but adds Gogoi will remain on bail during the pendency of the case.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
Topics