SC grants bail to Akhil Gogoi in UAPA case but refuses to discharge Assam MLA

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the revival of a UAPA case against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in connection with the violence during the protests against CAA in 2019 but adds Gogoi will remain on bail during the pendency of the case.

Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal president and MLA from Sibsagar, Assam, was released by the NIA court in connection with a case related to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. (PTI)