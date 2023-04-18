Home / India News / SC grants bail to Akhil Gogoi in UAPA case but refuses to discharge Assam MLA

SC grants bail to Akhil Gogoi in UAPA case but refuses to discharge Assam MLA

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2023 11:09 AM IST

The Supreme Court affirmed the revival of a UAPA case against Akhil Gogoi in connection with the violence during the protests against CAA in 2019.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the revival of a UAPA case against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in connection with the violence during the protests against CAA in 2019 but adds Gogoi will remain on bail during the pendency of the case.

Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal president and MLA from Sibsagar, Assam, was released by the NIA court in connection with a case related to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. (PTI)
Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal president and MLA from Sibsagar, Assam, was released by the NIA court in connection with a case related to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. (PTI)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

supreme court akhil gogoi
supreme court akhil gogoi
