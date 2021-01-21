SC may send notice to Yogi govt, Shashi Tharoor quips after action on 'Mirzapur'
As the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Amazon Prime web series 'Mirzapur' on the accusation of portraying the state and the town in a bad light, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor made a sarcastic comment and said the UP government can be accused of the same charges as the Yogi government too has "besmirched" the name of the state.
"The SC should consider also sending a notice to the UP govt for the same reason. They have besmirched the name of a great state through their misconduct," Tharoor tweeted.
An FIR against the web series starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal among others was filed by one Arvind Chaturvedi at Mirzapur Kotwali (Dehat) police station for hurting religious sentiments and spoiling the image of Mirzapur.
This was a development close on the heels of Tandav controversy where several BJP leaders took objection to the Ali Abbas Zafar directed political thriller and now some controversial scenes have also been edited.
Though the action against Mirzapur escalated after Tandav row, the complaint against Mirzapur is an old one. When the latest season of the web series released in October, Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel took to Twitter and complained that unlike as shown in the web series, Mirzapur is a centre of harmony.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid bird flu scare in Uttarakhand, more hens die in poultry farms
- Seven hens were found dead in a poultry farm in Bajpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC may send notice to Yogi govt, Shashi Tharoor quips after action on 'Mirzapur'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP transfers cash directly to farmers, earns additional borrowing capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala assembly turns down motion for removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan
- Based on the statement of the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, the Speaker is set to be interrogated by the Customs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Vardhan assures people on safety, efficacy of Covid vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Environment Conclave: Prepare for more heatwaves and floods, says Rajeevan Nair
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl to be booked for filing false gang rape case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India using vaccine diplomacy in south Asia to push back against China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to kick off major drills in Andaman Sea to sharpen military synergy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy undergoing a 'V-shaped recovery', world is surprised: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tandav makers would have been behind bars if...': Madhya Pradesh minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Kolkata to address 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23
- The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses on job-oriented education, lauds current policy
- Bhagwat claimed that the traditional education system in India was such that it gave employment to all. He blamed the British for destroying it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BS Yediyurappa allocates portfolios in new Karnataka cabinet. See list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'World is family', says Rajnath Singh as India begins Covid-19 vaccine export
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox