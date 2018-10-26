SC order on Alok Verma probe has strengthened the ‘fairness criteria’: Jaitley

The Supreme Court order to set a 2-week deadline for the probe against CBI director Alok Verma has strengthened the fairness criteria, finance minister Arun Jaitley said, according to news agency ANI.

“They (judges) fixed a time limit and in order to ensure that highest standard of fairness are maintained even in the inquiry they have appointed a retired judge to ensure that the CVC inquiry is extremely fair,” the minister said in the government’s first reaction to the top court’s direction.

A three-judge bench had earlier in the day asked a retired judge to monitor the Central Vigilance Commission’s probe against Alok Verma, who has been stripped of his powers. The Congress interpreted the direction to imply that the court didn’t trust corruption watchdog CVC enough. “You are the sole reason for this trust deficit!,” Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, attacking the government.

Jaitley’s intervention is seen to be an effort to correct the perception that government is taking sides in the feuding CBI director Alok Verma and the agency’s special director Rakesh Asthana.

“The government has no interest for or against any individual. The government is interested in maintaining professionalism, image and constitutional integrity of CBI,” Jaitley said.

The top court has said that former Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik will oversee the CVC inquiry into allegations against Verma and the report has to be placed before it within two weeks, noting that the matter is of national importance and there should not be any delay.

The retired judge will supervise the CVC inquiry against Verma because of the importance of the case without casting aspersions on any constitutional or statutory authority, the apex court said.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph said, “We want to see preliminary probe report in 10 days to decide whether it requires further probe”.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 14:09 IST