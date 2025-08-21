SC order on strays on Aug 22: How Delhi-NCR dog issue sparked protests, attack on CM, and plea for scientific methods

Massive protests in many parts of the country, outrage across social media, and even an attack on the chief minister of Delhi — the emotive issue of how to manage stray dogs will see its next big moment on Friday, August 22, when the Supreme Court decides if an earlier order for blanket removal of such dogs still holds. Animal lovers raise slogans after being detained by police in Delhi during their protest against the SC order to capture and relocate stray dogs from all localities in the NCR to shelters.(PTI File)

This will further inform an ongoing debate over how to deal with stray dogs in an effective yet humane manner not just in Delhi-NCR but beyond too.

The three-judge special bench had on August 14 reserved its order after hearing those against the capture-and-shelter directions, as well as the government which backed the catch-all order.

How row began after 2-judge bench's blanket order

This intervention came after a two-judge bench of the SC on August 8 declared that authorities in Delhi and all its surrounding cities and towns must immediately start removing all stray dogs from all localities and relocate them to shelters.

The total stray dog population in the region is estimated to be anywhere from 3 lakh to 8 lakh.

The order released on August 11 asked municipalities to start by creating a shelter for 5,000 dogs in eight weeks and eventually remove all dogs to never release them again.

The two-judge bench had taken up the case on its own ('suo motu') reacting to recent news reports about dog-bites leading to a fatal rabies infection among children.

The blanket direction to capture dogs set off similar action in Rajasthan and other places.

It set off bitter protests too.

The order was termed cruel and unscientific — and potentially ineffective — with demonstrators and police clashing at India Gate and other major places in Delhi and elsewhere.

The activists, politicians and many vets said the judges did not pay enough attention to the fact that dog population is universally managed by sterilsing and vaccinating them.

One incensed dog lover went as far as to slap Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a public hearing earlier this week, saying the BJP government's agreement with the order angered him.

The government had said it would abide by the order. Its lawyer had told the SC that “there is a very loud vocal minority (against the caputure order) and silent suffering majority”.

Mentioned before CJI, 3-judge bench takes up dog case

After an urgent mention before Chief Justice BR Gavai in open court, he said, “I will look into it,” and assigned it to a the larger, three-judge bench.

This bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria noted on August 14 that the problem was a result of inaction by local authorities who have not been following set practices.

Lawyers appearing for several organisations prayed for a stay on some of the directions passed by the two-judge bench. The special bench did not pass orders immediately, but made its observations about the municipal authorities' responsibility and failures.

MCD starts action already against stray dogs

Since the earlier order remained in force, the municipal corporation of Delhi moved was already on the job. It directed NGOs working with it to first pick up "ferocious" dogs from vulnerable places and maintain a record, including CCTV footage, PTI reported on Thursday.

Animal rights activists and caregivers, meanwhile, held protests and prayers at Jantar Mantar, observing a ‘Black Thursday’. They pledged to carry out sterilisation drives themselves to work towards a rabies-free India.

Their placards said, "Vaccinate, sterilise, return, not remove", and "ABC is the law, compassion is the way" — referring to animal birth control being the standard method dealing with the issue.

The issue reached the Lok Sabha, too, in the form of a question by an MP. To this, the government replied

A lawyer sought to raise the matter again in the SC on Thursday, but the court did not entertain the fresh plea, purportedly because the three-judge bench order was already reserved.