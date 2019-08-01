SC orders noose for man who abused and killed school going kids in Coimbatore

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:32 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death penalty awarded to a man who abducted, sexually abused and killed an 11-year-old girl and her eight-year-old brother at Coimbatore in 2010.

Bodies of a city businessman’s daughter and son were found near Parambikulam Azhiyar Project (PAP) canal near Pongalur about 50 Km away from the city after they didn’t return home from school on October 29, 2010

Mohana Krishnan, a driver who regularly used to take the siblings to school and his friend Manoharan were arrested for abducting, and murdering the two kids apart from sexually abusing the 11-year-old girl. Accused Mohana Krishnan was shot dead by the Police when he attempted escape on November 9, 2010.

Manoharan, the other accused was awarded a double death sentence and triple life term by the city Mahila Court on November 1, 2012.

Manoharan approached the Supreme Court on September 20, 2014 after his plea challenging the death sentences was dismissed by the Madras High Court.

The SC bench comprising Justice RF Nariman, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Surya Kant confirmed the death penalty on Thursday.

