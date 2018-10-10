Supreme Court orders sealing of nine properties of Amrapali group

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the sealing of nine properties of the Amrapali group where the documents related to its 46 group companies are kept.

The properties are in Noida, Greater Noida and Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud directed that after the sealing of these properties, its keys be handed over to the registrar of the apex court.

The order comes a day after three directors — Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar — of real estate company were taken into police custody on the orders of the top court after they failed to hand over account books to forensic auditors appointed by the top court.

The court said that the company was playing “hide and seek” with the court and not complying with its orders of handing over all the documents.

The court on Wednesday ordered the three directors to file an undertaking that no documents are kept at any other place except at these nine properties of the real estate firm.

It further said that only the court appointed forensic auditors and their authorised representatives can enter the premises that are to be sealed. The court also said that the directors be kept at police station and not in the lock up till the seven premises in Noida and Greater Noida are sealed.

The order came on a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats.

The two auditors — Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal — appointed by the court to conduct forensic audit of Amrapali Group, had said that they have not yet received all the documents, which the bench had termed as “gross violation” of its order.

The bench had also noted that as per the two auditors, documents of only two out of 46 firms — Amrapali Zodiac and Amrapali Princely Estates — were handed over to them despite court’s order to provide all documents.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 16:51 IST