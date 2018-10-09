Three directors of real estate firm Amrapali sent to police custody for not handing over documents for forensic audit

The Supreme Court today ordered three directors of real estate Amrapali group to be taken into police custody because they hadn’t handed over documents relating to its accounts to forensic auditors, according to news agency ANI.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit said the company had been “playing hide and seek” with the court.

On 24 September, the judges had ordered the company to hand over all documents within 24 hours after hearing the company’s former auditor Anil Mittal told the court that over Rs 2,900 crore invested by homebuyers was diverted by nine companies to buy shares in 37other companies.

The top court was also told that no income tax returns were filed by the company between 2015 and 2018.

The judges have already brought in the state-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) to complete 16 Amrapali projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

Last month, the court had also appointed a debt recovery tribunal officer to oversee the sale of unencumbered assets of the beleaguered real estate company to raise funds to complete Amrapali’s unfinished housing projects.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 15:50 IST