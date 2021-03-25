SC quashes criminal proceedings against Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed criminal proceedings against Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim over her Facebook post in July last year.

A bench of Justices LN Rao and S Ravindra Bhat allowed Mukhim’s plea to set aside the proceedings against her claiming her independent right to free speech and expression.

Mukhim is facing proceedings under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A (promoting enmity or doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 500 (defamation) and inciting violence punishable under Section 505(c). The case against her was lodged on July 7 last year by a village tribal body, known locally as Dorbar Shnong, over her Facebook post of July 4.

In that post, she had condemned an attack on some non-tribal boys and sought the intervention of the chief minister of Meghalaya and Dorbar Shnong to take remedial steps against such attacks against non-tribals continuing since 1979.

The apex court had issued notice on her petition to the Meghalaya government in January this year and reserved orders on February 16.

Advocate Vrinda Grover who appeared for Mukhim, said that the high court order of November 10, 2020, refusing to stay the proceedings, stifled the fundamental rights of the Petitioner under Articles 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution. “The petitioner is facing persecution for speaking the truth and seeking enforcement of rule of law against perpetrators of hate crime,” she argued.