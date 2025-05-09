SC rejects BJP leader’s plea to enforce NEP’s three-language formula in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by BJP leader and lawyer GS Mani, which asked for the implementation of the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal, reported news agency ANI. Supreme court rejects plea seeking NEP 2020 to be implemented in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal(HT photo)

A bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala rejected the plea, stating that the court does not have the power to force a state to follow a central policy like the NEP.

“It (court) cannot directly compel a state to adopt a policy like the National Education Policy 2020. The court may, however, intervene if a state's action or inaction related to the National Education Policy violates any fundamental rights,” ANI quoted the bench as saying.

The court also questioned the petitioner’s connection to the issue, pointing out that although Mani is from Tamil Nadu, he now lives in New Delhi.

“We do not propose to examine this issue in this writ petition. We believe that the petitioner has nothing to do with the cause he proposes to espouse. Although he may be from the state of Tamil Nadu, yet on his own admission, he is residing in New Delhi. In such circumstances, this petition stands dismissed,” the court said.

What the BJP leader’s petition said

In his petition, BJP advocate GS Mani argued that the state governments of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal are constitutionally obligated to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for its rollout.

Mani had argued that the states’ refusal to adopt the NEP or sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre could harm public interest and affect citizens’ rights to education.

He asked the court to order the state governments to implement the policy, claiming it involved key constitutional rights and public welfare.

Mani said that all other states have adopted the NEP, including its key feature — the three-language formula — but these three states have refused to do so. He claimed their rejection is politically motivated and falsely framed as resistance to "Hindi imposition."

"Free education is a fundamental right given by the Constitution. By refusing to accept this plan, the state government is denying the fundamental right of free education to the school children concerned.

Therefore, the Supreme Court should intervene in this matter and issue an order to these three state governments to immediately implement the Central government's National Education Policy," added the PIL.

NEP row

The plea was filed amid ongoing row over Hindi imposition. While the Centre claimed the NEP promotes multilingualism, Tamil Nadu argued it puts unfair pressure on non-Hindi-speaking states.

The state has strongly opposed the policy, accusing the Centre of trying to "impose" Hindi through the three-language formula.

(With ANI inputs)