SC seeks Karishma Kapoor’s reply on Priya’s petition

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of Karisma Kapoor on plea filed by Priya Kapur seeking a certified copy of the 2016 divorce settlement between her late husband Sunjay Kapur and the Bollywood actor. PTI file picture

The application by Priya Kapur was moved in a petition filed by Sunjay Kapur that was disposed on April 8, 2016. Sunjay had then sought transfer of the divorce case from Mumbai to Delhi and in the process, the court asked the couple (Sunjay and Karisma) to resort to mediation and put a close to all pending cases and the divorce proceedings between them.

The fresh application was taken up by justice AS Chandurkar in a chamber hearing on Friday. While the court was inclined to allow the documents to be supplied to the applicant, being the legal heir of the original petitioner, Karisma’s lawyers raised objections on the maintainability of the application.

Justice Chandurkar issued notice on the application and asked advocates Ravi Sharma and Apoorv Shukla appearing for the actress to put their objections in the form of a reply and posted the matter after two weeks.

Priya Kapur, widow of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, is fighting a legal battle in the Delhi high court since September last year, when Karisma Kapoor’s two children moved the high court to claim shares in their late father’s assets. They have challenged Sunjay Kapur’s will, dated March 21, 2025, which purportedly leaves his entire estate to Priya, his third wife. Priya, his third wife. The children have alleged that the will is a forgery—a claim Priya denies. Sunjay Kapur passed away in London in June 2025 due to a heart ailment.

Priya’s application was argued by senior advocate Maninder Singh who pointed out that the certified copies of the transfer petition filed by her late husband were required for official use in the pending litigation before the Delhi high court.

However, Sharma told the court that Priya has no right to file an application as the proceedings relate to the actress and her erstwhile husband. He further submitted that the divorce ruling and the terms of settlement are already in possession of the applicant and the present application is a “frivolous” attempt to publicise the case and to bring out “confidential” details in the open in order to embarrass his client.

Following the submissions, the chamber judge agreed to examine the objections and fixed the next date of hearing after two weeks.

Priya’s application was filed in November 2025 where she has sought the complete record of the transfer petition and the entire material along with annexures, orders passed by the court, notings by the court, note of arguments by lawyers and applications seeking various reliefs.

“The applicant herein Priya Kapur is the lawfully wedded wife and a legal heir of the late Sunjay Kapur, having married him on April 3, 2017,” said the application seeking a direction to the Registry of the top court for supplying the paper book pertaining to the case.