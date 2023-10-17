News / India News / CJI Chandrachud strikes down rule restricting queer, unmarried couples from adopting children

CJI Chandrachud strikes down rule restricting queer, unmarried couples from adopting children

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Oct 17, 2023 11:49 AM IST

The CJI said the law didn't preclude unmarried couples from adopting.

The Supreme Court of India, while announcing its verdict on a clutch of petitions demanding legal status to same-sex marriages, today struck down the Central Adoption Resource Authority's (CARA) regulation that restricted queer and unmarried couples from adopting children. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said it couldn't be assumed only "heterosexual married couples can be good parents".

The five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha. (PTI)
CARA is a statutory body affiliated to the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It is the nodal body for adoption of Indian children. It regulates and monitors all adoptions taking place in India, including inter-country adoptions.

The CJI said the law didn't preclude unmarried couples from adopting, and that the Union of India hadn't proven restricting unmarried couples from adopting was in the best interest of children. "CARA has exceeded its authority in barring unmarried couples," he said.

"Differentia between married couples and unmarried couples has no reasonable nexus with the objective of CARA - the best interests of the child," CJI Chandrachud said.

He said the CARA circular (which excludes queer couples from adoption) is violative of Article 15 of the Constitution, reported Live Law.

