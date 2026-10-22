Courts can’t suggest custodial quizzing, says Supreme Court

Courts cannot suggest to investigating agencies that an accused or suspect should be subjected to custodial interrogation, the Supreme Court has held, cautioning that sweeping observations on the need to take people into custody can jeopardise their liberty. The court made the observation while granting anticipatory bail to a retired school principal and his wife in a case registered in Gujarat. (PTI/ Representational)

A bench of justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar underlined it is for the investigating agency to seek custodial interrogation or otherwise, and not for courts to suggest or dictate the nature of custody or questioning required in a case.

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Interrogation vs arrest “We are of the firm view that it is not for the high court to suggest any form of interrogation of an accused. This should be best left to the discretion of the investigating agency,” said the bench in a recent order, while adding that any “sweeping observation” about the custody of other accused or suspects in the case ought to be avoided.

The order is significant for the distinction it draws between the investigating agency’s discretion in deciding the manner of interrogation and a court’s role while considering a plea for protection from arrest. It made clear that a court assessing whether an accused deserves protection cannot, in the process, prescribe a particular mode of interrogation or make sweeping findings about the custody of other suspects.

The court made the observation while granting anticipatory bail to a retired school principal and his wife in a case registered in Gujarat over alleged manipulation of the principal’s service records to extend his tenure by a year to June 2023 and allegedly draw over ₹10.75 lakh in salary and service benefits.