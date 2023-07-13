Karnataka: School bus driver sacked for misbehaving with students in Belagavi

A private English medium school in Karnataka’s Belagavi district terminated one of the school bus drivers on charges of misbehaving with the girl students, officials said on Wednesday. A private English medium school in Belagavi terminated one of the school bus drivers on charges of misbehaving with girl students (Agencies/Representative use)

The school, located in Savagoan village in Belagavi taluk, is associated with a renowned moral preacher in the nation. The co-educational school offers classes from LKG to 10th grade and employs several bus and van drivers to transport students to and from school, officials said.

According to the officials, the driver in question had been working at the school since its inception approximately 15 years ago.

“Allegedly, he had been engaging in inappropriate behaviour with high school girls by touching their bodies when they were on his bus. As the driver persisted in his misconduct, the affected girls informed their parents, who subsequently lodged complaints with the school principal and management,” said an official privy to the developments.

A committee member of the school managementsaid due to the sensitive nature of the matter, the management took prompt action and suspended the driver pending an investigation. Once the charges were proven, they terminated his employment.

“Instead of filing a formal complaint against the driver, the management submitted a memorandum to the Vadagavi Rural police, urging them to take appropriate action,” said the member said.

After verifying the driver’s personal information and cautioning him, the police released him.

Police sub-inspector Lakkappa Jodatti, based on the allegations made by the parents, said, “The driver would allegedly reserve seats next to his own for high school girls and intentionally touch their bodies. The affected girls shared their experiences with their parents, who then brought the matter to the attention of the school principal and management.”

The school management committee stated that this was the first time such an incident was reported at the school.

“Soon after complaints from parents, the management immediately kept the driver on suspension before the inquiry, and he was terminated from the services after the allegations against him were proven. The management didn’t file the police complaint to avoid defame to the school,” one of the management committee members said.