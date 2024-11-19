School principal chops off girls' hair in Andhra for late arrival, suspended

A principal at a government school has been suspended after he allegedly chopped off the hair of some female students for allegedly arriving late to school. The disturbing incident took place at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Andhra Pradesh.(Representative image)

This serious matter came to light recently, prompting an official inquiry led by B Srinivasa Rao, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha.

According to PTI, the disturbing incident took place at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), a girls’ residential school located in G Madugula, Alluri Sitaramaraju District.

In response to the situation, an inquiry was conducted on Monday, leading to prompt suspension orders issued by the collector that same evening.

What exactly happened?

As per the probe conducted by the district educational officer and the girl child development officer, it was confirmed that the principal of the school U Sai Prasanna took the inappropriate step of cutting some students' hair.

“The principal has admitted to taking action by cutting the hair/excess hair of some students. Thus, the allegations against him have been substantiated beyond doubt," the suspension order clearly stated.

This comes just weeks after a drunk school teacher in Madhya Pradesh cut the hair of a female student. Reportedly, the accused teacher was in an inebriated state when he used a pair of scissors to cut a girl’s braided hair.

A viral video surfaced on social media showing the teacher chopping the little kid’s hair. The girl is seen crying incessantly, and one of her classmates is seen consoling her.

The incident occurred at a government primary school located in Semalkhedi. Reportedly, the drunk teacher also argued with a villager and was later suspended. Criminal action was also initiated against the teacher.