Chennai schools closed tomorrow: IMD issues alert for 'very heavy' rain in Tamil Nadu

In view of heavy rainfall triggered by the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah, schools in Chennai will remain closed on December 3. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a series of yellow and orange alerts for the state and warned of very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. On Tuesday, schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram remain closed as a precautionary measure with heavy rain continuing since morning.(PTI)

Cyclone Ditwah, which weakened into a depression on Tuesday, lay centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas and was moving southwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph at 5:30 pm IST on December 2.

It was about 60km northeast of Puducherry and 80 km south of Chennai. The minimum distance of the Centre of the depression from India was from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, about 25 km away.

Heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Madurai on Tuesday, causing severe waterlogging in several areas, including South Masi Street, news agency ANI reported.

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in several districts, including Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Thanjavur. Light to moderate rainfall is likely on Wednesday in Coimbatore, Madurai, Theni, Tiruppur and Nilgiris.

The downpour also led to inundation in several parts of Chennai, Chengelpet and Kanchipuram, PTI reported.

Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said that several acres of crops were destroyed after heavy rain. As many as 1,601 tenements were damaged, and four people died due to rain-related incidents, PTI reported, quoting the minister.

The minister said that Chennai, on average, received 15 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours from December 1 to 2.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation deployed about 22,000 personnel, including officials, to carry out rain-related work, including the removal of clogs in the drains.