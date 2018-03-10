Schools reopen in J&K, except in south Kashmir

After their long winter recess, schools reopened in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, except in south Kashmir areas, where they will start functioning from March 12.

Scores of school buses were seen in the morning moving around in the city, picking up children from bus stops.

Traditionally, the schools remain shut for almost three months in winter. Also, for the last nearly 30 years, since militancy started here, education of children suffered not only due to the vagaries of winter, but also because of the adverse law and order situation.

Initially, all private and government schools, up to higher secondary, were scheduled to reopen on March 5, but authorities shut all educational institutions in the wake of Shopian firing incident, in which, six persons, including two militants and four civilians were killed in Pahnoo area in a gunfight on March 4.