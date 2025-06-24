SCO meet: In China, NSA Doval calls for shunning 'double standards' on terrorism

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who is in China to attend a conclave of top national security officials of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), called out "double standards" in tackling terrorism. In an oblique reference to Pakistan's sponsorship of terrorism, Doval said any act of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, is a crime against humanity. NSA Ajit Doval with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing.

He said that "double standards" in the fight against terrorism should be shunned.

China is Pakistan's biggest backer in geopolitics. It had helped Islamabad block sanctions against Pakistan-backed terrorists.

NSA Doval also called for joint information operations to counter terrorism, separatism and extremism.

NSA Doval asked member nations to take decisive actions against UN proscribed terrorists and entities like LeT, JeM and their proxies and dismantle their terror eco-systems.

He called on SCO members to hold accountable the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of acts of cross-border terror and to help bring them to justice.

On Monday, NSA Doval met Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing and emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms for regional peace and stability.

Doval's call for countering terrorism came nearly a month-and-a-half after India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, in response to the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians.

Doval and Wang also deliberated on various aspects of India-China relations amid efforts by the two sides to rebuild the ties that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

Both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the ties, including by fostering greater people-to-people engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

With inputs from PTI