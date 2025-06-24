Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

SCO meet: In China, NSA Doval calls for shunning 'double standards' on terrorism

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2025 05:05 PM IST

NSA Ajit Doval also called for joint information operations to counter terrorism, separatism and extremism.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who is in China to attend a conclave of top national security officials of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), called out "double standards" in tackling terrorism. In an oblique reference to Pakistan's sponsorship of terrorism, Doval said any act of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, is a crime against humanity.

NSA Ajit Doval with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing.
NSA Ajit Doval with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing.

He said that "double standards" in the fight against terrorism should be shunned.

China is Pakistan's biggest backer in geopolitics. It had helped Islamabad block sanctions against Pakistan-backed terrorists.

NSA Doval also called for joint information operations to counter terrorism, separatism and extremism.

NSA Doval asked member nations to take decisive actions against UN proscribed terrorists and entities like LeT, JeM and their proxies and dismantle their terror eco-systems.

He called on SCO members to hold accountable the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of acts of cross-border terror and to help bring them to justice.

NSA met Chinese foreign minister

On Monday, NSA Doval met Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing and emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms for regional peace and stability.

Doval's call for countering terrorism came nearly a month-and-a-half after India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, in response to the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians.

Doval and Wang also deliberated on various aspects of India-China relations amid efforts by the two sides to rebuild the ties that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

Both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the ties, including by fostering greater people-to-people engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

With inputs from PTI

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / SCO meet: In China, NSA Doval calls for shunning 'double standards' on terrorism
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On