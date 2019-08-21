Scrapping Article 370 India’s internal matter: Bangladesh official

india

Bangladesh on Wednesday said that the Central government’s move action in abrogating Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir is India’s “internal matter”.

“Bangladesh maintains that Article 370’s abrogation by Indian Govt is an internal issue of India,” a statement by country’s Foreign Ministry read.

It further said that Bangladesh has always advocated, as a matter of principle, that maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as the development should be a priority for all countries.

The statement is a further blow to Pakistan, which has been making continuous efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, despite being snubbed at the United Nations Security Council, as well as by many countries, including US, Russia, and France.

The statement by Bangladesh Foreign Ministry has come a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met called on the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Dhaka.

