Scratch marks found on IIT-BHU victim's private parts: Doctor tells court

A government doctor told a court hearing on Friday that she found scratch marks on the private parts of the IIT BHU sexual assault victim. Students protesting at IIT-BHU campus.(File photo)

Assistant district government counsel Manoj Gupta said that Dr Anamika Singh, who examined the victim, recorded her statement in the fast-track court of Judge Kuldeep Singh.

In her statement, the doctor said she didn't find marks of internal injury. However, she found some scratches on the outside, reported PTI.

Gupta said the doctor surmised that rape-related violence cannot be ruled out.

The court has fixed January 20 as the next date of hearing in the case that triggered national outrage.

The victim is a student at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University. She had gone out of the hostel with her friend on the night of November 1, 2023, when three men riding a motorcycle accosted her. They forced her to remove her clothes and gang-raped her.

The police arrested the three accused -- Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan, and Saksham Patel.

A case was registered under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act at Lanka police station. Later, the charge of gang rape was added to the FIR.

Similar incident in Chennai's Anna University

In a similar case in Chennai's Anna University, a second-year engineering student was sexually harassed on campus. The second-year college student was speaking to her male friend who is studying in the third -year on December 23 around 8 pm behind a building when the accused threatened them. He first assaulted the male student and then sexually molested the female student.

The woman student filed a police complaint on December 24 at the Kotturpuram All Women’s police station. “The victim called on 100 (police helpline) and our police went to the University and arrested him on December 25,” A Arun, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation told reporters.

With inputs from PTI