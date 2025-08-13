Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Screen Bengali films for at least one show every day: State govt's order to cinemas

Published on: Aug 13, 2025 06:55 pm IST

Each screen, including those in multiplexes, must dedicate one-prime slot every day exclusively to Bengali films.

The West Bengal government on Wednesday made it mandatory for all cinema halls across the state to screen at least one Bengali film during prime time on all of their screens every day.

The Bengal government's notification explained that the regional films should be screened during Prime time, which is between 3 pm and 9 pm.(Representative File/Reuters)
The official notification issued by the state government's information and cultural affairs department explained that the regional films should be screened during Prime time, which is between 3 pm and 9 pm.

Each screen, including those in multiplexes, must dedicate one-prime slot every day exclusively to Bengali films. The development comes as a move to promote the Bengali film industry.

"This decision reflects the state government's long-standing efforts to encourage regional cinema and ensure that Bengali films receive adequate exposure and commercial opportunity in their home state," an official said.

The notification also notes the amendments to the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation of Public Exhibitions) Rules, 1956, which will be made in due course to align with the new screening directive.

The current order for screening Bengali films every day for all the 365 days in the year come into effect immediately.

close

