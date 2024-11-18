SC task force says separate law for violence against docs not required

The National Task Force (NTF), constituted by the Supreme Court to propose measures for the safety of health care professionals in the aftermath of the gruesome rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, has recommended against the need for a central law to address violence against medical personnel. The report also emphasised the importance of integrating modern technology, such as CCTV surveillance at entry points, emergency rooms and intensive care units. (HT Archive)

Instead, the NTF has affirmed that existing state legislations and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 provide adequate safeguards. The NTF’s findings, presented in a detailed report, highlight that 24 states have enacted laws addressing violence against medical professionals and health care institutions, with two more states preparing similar legislation. These laws, combined with the newly enacted BNS 2023, are deemed sufficient to address both minor and major offences.

According to the task force, minor offences, often arising in day-to-day hospital operations, are adequately covered by state laws, which also define “health care institutions” and “medical professionals.” For heinous crimes, such as those involving grievous harm or endangerment, the provisions of the BNS 2023 provide robust remedies.

In states lacking specific laws for health care professional protection, the NTF recommended immediate reliance on the BNS provisions to address acts of violence. “A separate central law to deal with offences against health care professionals is, therefore, not required,” stated the report.

The report comes in the wake of public outrage over the tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which prompted the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the rising violence against medical practitioners. In its 37-page report, the NTF has sought to provide clarity and actionable recommendations to address both immediate security concerns and systemic challenges faced by health care professionals across India.

While dismissing the need for new legislation, the NTF has proposed sweeping measures to enhance security in health care establishments. Acknowledging the diversity and complexity of India’s health care system, the recommendations span short-term, medium-term and long-term goals, allowing flexibility in their implementation based on the size and resources of institutions.

Among the key measures is the creation of security committees within hospitals. These committees, to be composed of representatives from various segments of hospital staff, are tasked with conducting regular security audits and identifying vulnerabilities. Recommendations for addressing these gaps are to be submitted to the institution’s head, who would also appoint a senior official to oversee the committee’s functioning.

Hospitals, particularly large establishments with over 500 beds, are advised to establish centralized security control rooms operating 24x7. Equipped with surveillance technology and staffed by trained personnel, these control rooms would coordinate security responses, including the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) during emergencies.

The report also emphasised the importance of integrating modern technology, such as CCTV surveillance at entry points, emergency rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals experiencing network blind spots have been urged to address mobile connectivity issues to ensure reliable communication during crises.

The task force further highlighted the critical role of local police in maintaining order in vulnerable health care establishments. For hospitals with a history of security challenges, regular police patrols and on-site outposts have been recommended are recommended even as the report also stressed the need for timely registration of complaints and filing of FIRs, suggesting that institutions designate nodal officers to liaise with law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, the NTF proposed that medical professionals be trained in legal protocols, enabling them to recognize their rights and navigate the criminal justice system effectively. Public awareness campaigns were also recommended to educate citizens about the legal consequences of violence against health care providers.

The NTF report also took a note of the unique vulnerabilities faced by women in the health care sector, particularly during night shifts or in isolated duty areas. Drawing from the framework of the POSH Act, 2013, the report recommends the establishment of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in every health care institution.

Further, it called for heightened awareness of the Sexual Harassment electronic Box (SHe-Box), an online platform designed to facilitate the filing of complaints by women facing workplace harassment. Hospitals are urged to implement better lighting, secure duty rooms, and transport arrangements during late hours to create a safer working environment.

The NTF’s recommendations stemmed from extensive consultations with stakeholders, including resident doctor associations, nursing groups and private hospital representatives. Input from over 8,000 government health care establishments and feedback from 53 professional associations shaped the final report, which attempted to address the nuanced realities of both public and private health care settings.

The task force has acknowledged the challenges of uniformly implementing its recommendations, particularly in smaller clinics and rural hospitals with limited resources. However, it has urged state governments and health care institutions to adapt the measures to their unique contexts, while ensuring consistent monitoring and evaluation of security protocols.

By ruling out the need for a central law, the NTF has shifted the focus from legislative measures to operational excellence and systemic efficiency. It has proposed a holistic strategy to protect health care professionals, one that combines existing legal frameworks with practical and some new measures to enhance workplace safety.

The Prevention of Violence Against Healthcare Professionals and Clinical Establishments Bill, 2022, also referred to as the Central Protection Act for Doctors, was introduced in the Lok Sabha with the aim of curbing violence against medical professionals and health care institutions. The proposed legislation sought to define violence in clear terms, prohibit such acts, and establish strict penalties for offenders. It also mandated the reporting of incidents, emphasized public awareness campaigns, and provided a framework for grievance redressal.

However, despite its introduction nearly two years ago, the Bill remains unenacted.

In February 2023, then Union health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, informed the Rajya Sabha about the government’s decision to shelve the idea of stand-alone legislation. He noted that an earlier draft, the Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, had been prepared and circulated for stakeholder consultations. However, instead of proceeding with a separate law, the government chose to address the issue by promulgating the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, which came into effect on April 22, 2020.

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020 prescribes stringent punishments for acts of violence or property damage targeting health care workers. Perpetrators face imprisonment of three months to five years, along with fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh. In cases involving grievous hurt, the penalties are even harsher, with imprisonment ranging from six months to seven years and fines between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh. The law also mandates offenders to compensate victims for damages and pay twice the fair market value of any destroyed property.

The suo motu proceedings initiated by the apex court in August spotlighted the security and accountability concerns within West Bengal’s civic volunteer programme, particularly in light of the violent incident at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the tragic death of the young doctor ignited calls for systemic changes in the state’s approach to securing its institutions.