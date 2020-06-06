e-paper
Home / India News / Scuffle after Sikh leaders, activists stopped by police from entering Golden Temple

Scuffle after Sikh leaders, activists stopped by police from entering Golden Temple

According to reports, Sikh activists and leaders gathered at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Golden Temple on Saturday on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. The shrine has not officially opened due to the coronavirus lockdown.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 09:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Religious sites and places of worship are set to reopen only from June 8 as per the order issued by the Central government.
Religious sites and places of worship are set to reopen only from June 8 as per the order issued by the Central government.(Sameer Sehgal Hindustan Times)
         

A scuffle broke out between Sikh leaders, activists and police officials on Saturday morning as they were stopped from entering the Golden Temple in Amritsar by the police. The incident took place on the day that marks the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star carried out by the Indian Army in the year 1984 wherein thousands of Sikhs had died.

According to reports, Sikh activists and leaders gathered at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Golden Temple on Saturday when the shrine has not officially opened due to the coronavirus lockdown. Religious sites and places of worship are set to reopen only from June 8 as per the order issued by the Central government.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 and emphasised the importance of observing social distancing at religious places/places of worship once they reopen on June 8.

“It is important that required social distancing and other preventive measures are followed in such premises,” the statement read.

It said shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside one’s own vehicle. “If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves”.

The SOP also advised devotees not to touch statues/idols/ holy books etc. It also said choir or singing groups should not be allowed. Devotees will be allowed entry only if they are using masks or face cover.

This is when the coronavirus cases in the country have crossed the 2 lakh mark. India is among the top 10 countries with a high incident of Covid-19 cases after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK and Spain.

