Search operation launched after gunfight in Jammu Kashmir

Security forces launched a search operation on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district following a gunfight with militants, police said.

Police sources said that the militants fired at the security forces during a cordon and search operation in Nowgam village of Verinag area.

“Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to trace the militants,” they added.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 08:54 IST