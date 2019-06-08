Today in New Delhi, India
Search operation launched after gunfight in Jammu Kashmir

Police sources said that the militants fired at the security forces during a cordon and search operation in Nowgam village of Verinag area.

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 08:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Security forces launched a search operation on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district following a gunfight with militants, police said.(Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)

Security forces launched a search operation on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district following a gunfight with militants, police said.

“Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to trace the militants,” they added.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 08:54 IST

