Second accused arrested for rape of 8-year-old in Mandsaur

A second accused was arrested in connection with the Mandsaur rape case on Friday. Police said that he too had raped the 8-year old girl.

Mandsaur Kotwali police station in-charge inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav said they have arrested Asif (24) resident of Madarpura, the same locality from where Irfan (20) hails, and works as labourer in construction sites.

Police had arrested Irfan on Wednesday night within 24 hours of the crime.

Inspector Yadav said that Irfan and Asif used to drink and commit petty crimes together so there was a strong chance that Asif too was involved in the crime. “We questioned Irfan and he confessed about Asif’s involvement,” Yadav said.

Doctors at the MY Hospital in Indore, where the victim is currently being treated, found that an object – possibly a rod or a wooden stick – had been inserted into her in a manner brutal enough to draw out her entrails.

Two surgeries extending over three hours were carried out.