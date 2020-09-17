Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 21:36 IST

Mumbai Police on Thursday reimposed Section 144 in the city from midnight to September end, triggering concerns of whether the maximum city is at the threshold of a second Covid-19 wave. Several nations are imposing a second round of lockdown, though the ministry of human affairs has already dismissed rumours doing the rounds that India might follow the suit and impose a second round of lockdown.

Effectively, the re-imposition of Section 144 in Mumbai doesn’t change anything.

Here is all you need to know

1. The order is an extension of the existing order. Section 144 was already imposed in Mumbai. No additional restriction has been added.

2. Exemptions which have already been granted will continue.

3. Movement and gathering of people are prohibited except for listed emergency and non-emergency services, as it was there.

4. Existing restrictions in containment zones will continue.

5. “Whereas Mumbai city continues to be threatened with the spread of Covid-19, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 virus in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai,” the order said.

6. WhatsApp messages started being circulated creating panic over new restrictions. Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and clarified no new restrictions have been imposed.

7. The Covid-19 situation of Maharashtra was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Maharashtra has contributed 40 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

8. Mumbai recorded 2,411 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 178,385.