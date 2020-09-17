‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai due to rising Covid-19 cases

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:01 IST

As Covid-19 cases in Mumbai continue to be on the rise, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the city starting midnight of September 17 in order to contain the virus spread.

However, the order is only an extension of the previous order issued by the officials on August 31 and no new restrictions have been imposed.

With this, the restriction on the gathering of five or more than five persons in one place has been extended in Mumbai till September 30.

Soon after the order was imposed, social media was abuzz as the new order went viral, with making mistaking it as fresh restrictions on movement in the city.

“The Mumbai Police order is an extension of existing orders and all exemptions under Unlock which will be applicable in Mumbai City upto 30th September will continue,” the Mumbai Police said, clearing confusion around the order imposed on Thursday.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, too, took to Twitter and urged Mumbaikars to not be alarmed as it’s only an extension to pre-existing order.

“The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August. No new restrictions have been imposed by @MumbaiPolice Please share and don’t panic,” he tweeted.

SECTION 144: What does it mean?

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) prohibits gathering of five or more than five persons in one place.

This restriction has been in place in Mumbai ever since the lockdown began.