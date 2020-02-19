e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Security forces kill three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral

Security forces kill three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral

The encounter in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district lasted two hours.

india Updated: Feb 19, 2020 09:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The three terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter in Tral.
The three terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter in Tral.(HT File Photo)
         

Security forces in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district killed three militants in a gun battle that began late Tuesday night, police officials said on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tral late Tuesday night after a tip off about presence of militants there, a police official said. An encounter broke out between militants and security forces during the search operations.

Two of them were from the Hizbul Mujahideen and one from the Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind, according to an official statement. They were identified as Jehangir Rafiq Wani, a Hizbul commander and Uzair Amin Bhat of the same outfit. The third was identified as Raja Umer Maqbool Bhat of the Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind. The encounter lasted two hours.

Security forces seized two assault rifles, a pistol and their ammunition besides grenades from the site of encounter.

Jehangir Rafiq Wani was the Hizbul commander of Tral area who took charge after death of Hammad Khan in January 2020, the statement said.

The three were said to have been involved in series of terror acts including the killing of two civilians in Tral between November 2019 and February 2020 and destroying a truck in an act of arson among other offences. Also three were local Kashmiris.

On February 5, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh 20 terrorists had been killed in the union territory since the new year.

tags
top news
Pakistan response to FATF remains silent on Dawood Ibrahim
Pakistan response to FATF remains silent on Dawood Ibrahim
Karnataka has a stable government under a stable leader: BJP
Karnataka has a stable government under a stable leader: BJP
To prove citizenship in Assam, PAN card, bank documents are not enough
To prove citizenship in Assam, PAN card, bank documents are not enough
Ahead of visit, Trump says ‘saving big trade deal with India for later’
Ahead of visit, Trump says ‘saving big trade deal with India for later’
‘NZ hard to beat at home’: Shane Bond on why India will face big challenge
‘NZ hard to beat at home’: Shane Bond on why India will face big challenge
Motera: The stadium that will host Donald Trump
Motera: The stadium that will host Donald Trump
Tata Motors’ JLR unveils futuristic driverless car concept
Tata Motors’ JLR unveils futuristic driverless car concept
Coronavirus is not man-made, originated from nature: Chinese envoy
Coronavirus is not man-made, originated from nature: Chinese envoy
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news