Security guard held for 50 lakh theft from Gurugram wine shop; most cash found

Gurugram: The Gurugram police crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old personal security officer (PSO) for allegedly stealing ₹50 lakh in cash from a wine shop in Sector 57 and recovered ₹49.5 lakh from the boot of his car parked at a municipal parking lot in Delhi. Jai Pratap Singh had been working as a PSO with the Discovery Wine Group for the past 10 years. (Representative photo)

The suspect, Jai Pratap Singh, a resident of Belahar village in Uttar Pradesh, had been working as a PSO with the Discovery Wine Group for the past 10 years. He told the police that he needed the money to set up a fruit orchard in Himachal Pradesh.

Singh was arrested by a crime branch team from Sector 56.

According to the police, Singh’s employer had given him ₹50 lakh in cash from the Discovery Wine Shop to take from Sector 57 to Delhi on December 10.

Singh allegedly switched off his mobile phone after reaching Delhi and fled with the money.

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 56 police station on December 11.

During interrogation, Singh told the police that he had planned to invest the money in developing a fruit orchard in Himachal Pradesh. “To avoid suspicion, he parked his car at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) parking near Batra Hospital and hid the cash in the vehicle’s boot. He then travelled to Haridwar and Rishikesh, where he broke and discarded his mobile phone to prevent tracking,” a police officer said.

Singh tried to return to his village to pick up his family but avoided going home for fear of arrest. He eventually came back to Gurugram, where the crime branch team arrested him.

“The accused deliberately switched off his phone and tried to mislead the investigation by travelling to different places. We recovered ₹49.5 lakh in cash from the boot of his car parked in Delhi. He admitted to spending ₹50,000 on travel and personal expenses,” Narender Sharma, in-charge of the Sector 43 crime branch, said.

Police said the accused will be produced before a local court on Wednesday.

“The investigation is being conducted by assistant sub-inspector Devender Singh. Further inquiry is under way to verify whether the suspect acted alone or had any accomplices,” the officer said.