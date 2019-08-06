‘Security in place to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir’: Indian Army

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:58 IST

In the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, on Tuesday said that necessary security arrangements had been put in place to ensure peace and security in the state.

General Singh chaired a meeting of the core group of intelligence and security agencies in Srinagar on Tuesday to review the operational readiness to meet any contingency that could adversely impact the security situation in the union territory.

General Singh highlighted that during the past few days Pakistan had intensified its efforts at increasing strength of terrorists in launch pads along the Line of Control, initiating ceasefire violations, pushing infiltrators across the LoC, calibrating terrorist action in the hinterland and also exploiting social media to launch disinformation campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Indian Army has given a befitting response, thwarting their nefarious designs of causing disturbances in our country,” he said.

He urged the people not to fall prey to the enemy’s evil designs to poison their minds with incessant propaganda and exhorted them not to spread rumours as well as dissuade their near and dear ones from indulging in rumour mongering. He warned that if the Pakistan Army continued with a disruptive course, the Indian Army would respond with resolve.

Giving details of security of the hinterland, it was highlighted that counter terrorism and law and order grids had been strengthened.

The security forces were suitably deployed to guard important vulnerable points and areas, prepared for crowd control, emerging law and order situations, and also to conduct effective counter terrorist operations.

The senior army officer stated that security forces were maintaining a high state of readiness to counter any inimical designs.

Serving a note of caution to those who harbour plans to disrupt peace and harmony within the country, the GOC-in-C stated that they would be dealt with firmly.

Overall, the security forces were firmly in control of the security situation, he said. General Singh also complimented all agencies for their efforts to ensure peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 18:58 IST