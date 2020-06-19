e-paper
India News / Security personnel deployed outside Chhattisgarh CM's residence tests Covid-19 positive

Security personnel deployed outside Chhattisgarh CM’s residence tests Covid-19 positive

A press release of the Chhattisgarh government said the infected security personnel did not enter inside the Chief Minister’s residence.

india Updated: Jun 19, 2020 19:03 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Raipur
All the prescribed protocols and health safety standards are being followed as precautionary measures, according to a Chhattisgarh government’s press release.
All the prescribed protocols and health safety standards are being followed as precautionary measures, according to a Chhattisgarh government's press release. (ANI File )
         

A security personnel deployed outside the residence of Chhattisgarh chief minister has tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital for treatment, officials said on Friday.

“The duty of the security personnel found infected was at the western side gate outside the Chief Minister’s residence, and clearly not inside the residence,” a press release by the public relation department of Chhattisgarh stated.

“The security personnel did not enter inside the Chief Minister’s residence. All the prescribed protocols and health safety standards are being followed as precautionary measures,” the release added.

The total number of active cases in the state is 735 out of a total 1,946 cases detected in the last three months, as per the state health department’s bulletin. Nine patients have succumbed to the disease while 1,13,329 have been tested so far.

Most of the Covid-19 cases detected so far in Chhattisgarh have been in the northern part of the state - Korba , Bilaspur, Baloda Bazar, Raipur and Mungeli districts. No cases were found in the three southern districts of Sukma, Bijapur and Narayanpur.

The department’s data, however, revealed that the tests conducted in the southern districts were much less than in the northern non-tribal dominated districts.

“Most cases detected are from the migrant community. The parts which have seen large influx of inter-state travellers have shown spike in the cases. In Chhattisgarh, people who came from western part and Uttar Pradesh have particularly been Covid-19 carriers. The southern (tribal dominated) districts so far do not have many such people with travel history and therefore, the cases are less,” said health secretary Niharika Barik Singh.

She said the lesser number of tests was done in southern districts because fewer people came under the criterion of Covid-19 testing, which allows testing of only those who show symptoms of the disease. “We have followed ICMR guidelines for testing,” Singh said.

