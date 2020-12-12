Security stepped up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protests intensify

india

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 15:45 IST

Delhi Police on Saturday deployed additional personnel and placed more concrete barriers at various border points of the national capital after farmers announced they will intensify their protest against the Centre’s new farm laws and block the Delhi-Jaipur highway and the Yamuna Expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured farmers, who have vowed to expand their protests over the new farm laws, that his government was committed to their welfare and that the legislation were aimed at giving them alternate markets to boost income. PM Modi, without directly referring to the farmers’ agitation, said agriculture reforms as part of government efforts are aimed at removing roadblocks, and the new laws will also bring in technology and investment in the sector. The government, he said, is committed to protecting the interest and welfare of farmers through its policies and actions.

“Reforms will help draw investment in the agriculture sector and benefit farmers. The aim of all government reforms is to make farmers prosperous. The new legislation, which were approved in the previous Parliament session, give farmers an additional option outside of the designated mandis to buy or sell their crops,” he said at the annual meeting of industry body FICCI.

“Farmers have now options to sell their crops in mandis as well as to outside parties. While mandis are being modernised, the digital platform is also available to farmers to buy and sell their produce. These efforts are aimed at raising incomes of farmers,” he said. “All these efforts are directed towards improving the farmers’ income so that they become prosperous. When farmers prosper, the country will prosper.”

Security arrangements

A senior police officer said there has been no protest yet on Delhi’s borders with Gurgaon and at other points of National Highway-8 that connects the national capital with Jaipur. “So far, there is no protest at Delhi-Gurgaon border. There is no disruption in traffic movement. However, we have proper security arrangements in place to deal with any situation,” the officer said, according to news agency PTI.

The increase in security arrangement comes as thousands of farmers have been protesting at various areas on Delhi’s borders for the last 17 days and demanding that the legislation be withdrawn. The police have said they have made adequate arrangements, including multi-layered barricading and deployment of personnel. Officials have said that measures have also been taken to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience at places where protest are being staged.

The developments come after farmer leaders on Wednesday rejected a government proposal to amend the new agricultural laws and announced they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Yamuna expressway by Saturday.

Social activist Yogendra Yadav, who is part of the ongoing protests, said farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana are assembling on Saturday and their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march would begin on Sunday. “Farmers’ ‘Delhi march’ on Jaipur-Delhi highway will not start today and it will begin from Shahjahanpur border tomorrow. Today, farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana will congregate in Kotputli and Behror,” Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Traffic situation

Delhi Traffic Police have also deployed their personnel across important border points to ensure commuters do not face difficulties and is constantly updating people about open and closed routes on its Twitter handle. They informed commuters about the closure of several borders and suggested that motorists take alternative routes. “The chilla & Gazipur borders are closed for traffic from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara & bhopra borders. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari & Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd ,GTK road,NH 44,” the department said in a tweet.

“Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders *Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders,” it added.

Hundreds of farmers from states like Punjab and Haryana have blocked some of the highways leading to Delhi borders for more than two weeks now against the new farm laws which they fear will prompt the government to stop making direct crop purchases at minimum state-set prices or minimum support price (MSP). They have vowed to expand their protests across the country until the government scraps the new farm laws. The government has so far refused to heed to their demand but has promised to continue the MSP-based procurement.

The three new laws remove restrictions on marketing farm products and allow cultivators to engage with private companies to sell their crops. The government says this allows farmers an alternate avenue to sell crops, raising their income and is aimed at making farming more competitive.

The government had asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the laws to address their concerns and said it was open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want. Farmers leaders on Thursday also announced they would block railway tracks across the country if their demands were not met by the government and would announce a date for that soon.

The Centre and representatives of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have taken part in at least five rounds of formal talks, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws. The sixth round of talks between the government and farmers’ union leaders, scheduled to be held on Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

(With agency inputs)