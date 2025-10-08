Search
Security tightened after encounter with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri, search ops underway

ANI |
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 10:39 am IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have cordoned off the affected area in the district.

Security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Rajouri after an exchange of fire between terrorists and police. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have cordoned off the affected area in the district, officials said on Wednesday.

Security personnel have been deployed at multiple points.(ANI/File Photo)

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday night in Beeranthub area under Kandi Police Station in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Following the encounter, joint teams from the Police, Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

According to officials, the security forces are conducting checks on vehicles passing through the Rajouri-Kotranka Budhal road.

Security personnel have been deployed at multiple points to ensure that no vehicle passes without proper checking by the security forces, they said.

Tight security arrangements are in place on all routes leading to Budhal, they added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
