Security tightened at Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh after Pahalgam terror strike

PTI |
Apr 23, 2025 12:35 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and intelligence agencies are working in tandem to prevent the possible movement of terrorists.

Security has been heightened along the India-Nepal border in Sonauli here in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials said on Wednesday.

Security has been heightened along the India-Nepal border amid Pahalgam attack (Representative image)(ANI photo)
Security has been heightened along the India-Nepal border amid Pahalgam attack (Representative image)(ANI photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and intelligence agencies are working in tandem to prevent the possible movement of terrorists, and strict identity checks are now mandatory at all border crossings, Superintendent of Police (SP) Somendra Meena said.

"We are on high alert and conducting thorough checks of suspicious individuals and vehicles with the aid of dog squads in congested areas and along the border," Meena said.

Also Read: Pahalgam terrorist attack: These are the suspects in deadly strike that killed 26

He added that the security agencies are maintaining round-the-clock vigilance along the 84-km stretch of the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj.

According to another official, CCTV and drone cameras have been deployed at all SSB posts and on the main roads leading to the border to secure the porous border and prevent infiltration.

Metal detectors are operational at Sonauli and Tuthibari outposts while specialised dog squads trained in detecting narcotics and arms have been deployed to counter smuggling, he said.

Collaboration with Nepalese security agencies has been intensified, he added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
