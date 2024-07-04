Security tightened in Mumbai for Team India's ‘Vijay Yatra’

Security in Mumbai was beefed up on Thursday as the Indian cricket team is set to go on a victory procession in the city following their ICC T20I World Cup 2024 win. Team India defeated South Africa on Saturday by seven runs in the final to win their second ICC Men's T20I World Cup(AP)

The team will take part in a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai after an open bus road show at Marine Drive.

Indian cricket team's 'Vijay Yatra' will commence from the Nariman Point at 5 pm on Thursday.

Adequate security personnel are deployed around the area of the event, an official told PTI.

DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde has urged the people to arrive before 4:30 pm to assemble on the side of the promenade.

"The Indian cricket team is reaching Mumbai tomorrow after winning the T20 World Cup. A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 pm and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road," said DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde, per ANI.

The Mumbai police have urged people to use public transport to avoid congestion on the road.

“A victory lap is being held in Wankhede Stadium at 7 pm. If you wish to attend that, please ensure you reach and be seated in the stadium before 6 pm... Kindly try to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion,” he added.

The Mumbai police will also block seven roads for vehicular traffic in South Mumbai, reported The Indian Express.

Parking has been banned by traffic police from morning to night on 10 roads where the parade will take place.

The World Cup-winning Indian team were stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl till Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the team departed from Barbados on a special Air India flight and arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning.

