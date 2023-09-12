Security upped after idol found at ‘disputed’ ASI site in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Security was stepped up at Bhojshala and Kamal Maula’s mosque in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district after an idol of Vagdevi (goddess Saraswati) was found by the guards inside the 11th century monument, police said on Monday. Security stepped at Bhojshala and Kamal Maula’s mosque in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district amid communal tensions. (HT Archive)

While the idol was removed by the district administration hours after it was found on Sunday, close to 200 police personnel were deployed at the site as a Hindu outfit threatened to hold an agitation, seeking restoration of the statue, police added.

The site, protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), is considered to be Vagdevi’s temple by the Hindus while the Muslims treat it as Kamal Maula’s mosque. Under ASI guidelines issued on April 7, 2003, Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the premises on Fridays and Hindus are allowed to perform prayers on Tuesdays.

“Tension broke out in the area after an idol of Vagdevi was found inside the Bhojshala by security personnel on Sunday. The idol was subsequently removed by authorities. A probe is underway and we are trying to identify the people behind this act,” Dhar superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said.

On the basis of a complaint by the district administration, a first information report (FIR) was registered under section 456 (house trespassing), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of Indian Penal Code against unidentified people, police said.

“We have stepped up security at the premises in view of possible escalation of the matter and are holding discussions to resolve the issue between the two communities amicably,” Singh said.

ASI regional director central Bhuvan Vikram said: “We took immediate action and removed the idol. The action against security personnel will be taken after a probe into the matter is completed.”

HT reached out to district magistrate Priyank Mishra for a response but did not get one immediately.

On Sunday evening, Shehar qazi Waqar Saddique handed over a memorandum to the district administration, seeking action in the matter. “We demand tough action against the accused and also action against the security personnel at the site since this controversy does not only concern law and order but appears to have a hidden agenda,” he said.

However, Gopal Sharma, a member of Bhojshala Sangarsh committee, which has been seeking rights over the monument, criticised the district administration for removing the idol. “We saw a photo and video of the idol inside the Bhojshala on Sunday morning but by the time we reached, the administration had removed it. They shouldn’t have seized the idol because it is a matter of faith. We have been fighting for a long time (seeking claim on the Bhojshala),” he said.

“We will hit the streets if the idol is not placed back,” he added.

In May 2022, a public interest litigation was filed by Hindu Front For Justice, an outfit which deals with legal issues concerning the Hindu community, before the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh high court against the ASI’s 2003 decision, seeking permission to conduct daily prayers at the site. The court issued notices to the ASI, Centre and the state government on the matter. The state is yet to respond to the petition.

The recovery of the idol at the Bhojshala triggered a political row as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also demanded its restoration.

“We demand that the administration place the idol back there for people to offer prayers. They have been given two-days’ time. If they fail to do so, we will launch a protest,” BJP leader Ashok Jain said.

The Congress accused the BJP of creating tension in the area ahead of the assembly elections as the opposition party had secured six out of seven seats in Dhar in 2018. The seventh seat was won by the BJP.

“Bhojshala is a matter of faith between two communities and is being taken care of by the ASI. BJP leaders are trying to create a controversy and incite communal tension out of fear of losing Dhar in the assembly elections,” Hiralal Alawa, Congress MLA from Manawar, said.

