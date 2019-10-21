e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Seechewal opposes pruning of trees in Sultanpur Lodhi

Seechewal said they had planted the trees along the banks of Kali Bein around 16 years ago but the forest department has been mercilessly pruning them

india Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kapurthala
Hindustantimes
         

Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal called on people to oppose the district administration’s move of pruning trees along the Kali Bein rivulet in Sultanpur Lodhi during a Facebook live session on Monday.

Seechewal said they had planted the trees along the banks of Kali Bein around 16 years ago but the forest department has been mercilessly pruning them.

“The Punjab government had started the project of planting 550 saplings in the every villages on the account of Guru Nanak’s 550th anniversary. This is totally against the concept given by Guru Nanak,” he said.

Seechewal, who is member of National Green Tribunal  monitoring panel for river pollution, said the forest department, which never came forward to take care of the trees, was now axing them without any specific reason.

The forest department maintained that the pruning was done as they received orders from the district authorities due to security reasons pertaining to the visit of the President and Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the district administration claimed that no trees have been axed and if anyone does so action will taken against them.   

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 22:18 IST

tags
top news
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
Guru Ravidas temple demolished in Delhi forest can be reconstructed: SC
Guru Ravidas temple demolished in Delhi forest can be reconstructed: SC
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
BSP worker votes, then throws ink on EVM machine in Maharashtra
BSP worker votes, then throws ink on EVM machine in Maharashtra
Lady Gaga posts Sanskrit mantra, Twitter in tizzy. Here’s what it means
Lady Gaga posts Sanskrit mantra, Twitter in tizzy. Here’s what it means
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
trending topics
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019Exit poll 2019 highlightsIndia vs South AfricaAssembly Elections 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseReliance JioGolden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News