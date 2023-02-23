Seek India’s support for peaceful resolution: EU, Ukraine envoys

As the Ukraine war enters its second year, the European Union (EU) and Ukraine are looking to India’s active engagement in efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis and to counter the impact on global food and energy prices, including through the G20 process. Ukrainian chargé d’affaires Ivan Konovalov and EU ambassador Ugo Astuto. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

EU ambassador Ugo Astuto and Ukrainian chargé d’affaires Ivan Konovalov told HT in a joint interview that Russia could end the crisis by withdrawing its troops from Ukraine and ending hostilities. They also acknowledged that this is unlikely to happen at present, pointing to an escalation of rhetoric and violence by the Russian leadership.

Astuto said the EU and its partners in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will continue supporting Ukraine, including through military training and supply of weapons and munitions, while putting the squeeze on Russia’s economy and war-fighting capabilities through more “deep and comprehensive” sanctions. The EU is currently finalising its tenth package of sanctions against Russia.

“We understand the position of India, we understand its constraints but we also greatly value what the prime minister said about the fact that this is not the time for war. The active engagement of India for peace is extremely important. It’s a conversation we continue to have with India and we respect and value the contribution that India can offer,” Astuto said.

Referring to the Indian leader’s remarks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting last September – that “today’s era is not of war” – Konovalov added: “Definitely, the words of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modiji are the leitmotif of 2023 and the Indian presidency of the G20. That is the right definition – one earth, one family and one future. We still count on India’s support and we see this G20 presidency as a window of opportunity for all peaceful nations.”

Astuto emphasised the importance of the world community acting together to stop the aggression. “What we say is that we cannot look at the current situation as business as usual. It’s not. And inevitably this will also have an impact on the G20 proceedings,” he said.

At the same time, Astuto acknowledged India’s efforts to deal with the concerns of developing countries through its G20 presidency. “I think the G20 is an excellent tool to act on the needs and grievances of the Global South. That’s what India has been trying to do from the very beginning, with its Voice of Global South Summit,” he said.

Konovalov pointed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace formula of 2022 and proposed India could act as a co-sponsor or participant for its implementation. “India’s role in the implementations of the peace formula will be very crucial because India is a leader of the Global South. The role of India to provide us a platform and support, and to stop this Russian war in our country would definitely be much important,” he said.

Konovalov also expressed the hope that Ukraine will be on the table at G20 ministerial meetings. “But we would like to indicate that the Ukrainian topic should be discussed with Ukraine...We count on India that Ukraine somehow will be taking part in key events within the framework of G20,” he said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, New Delhi has refrained from publicly censuring Moscow’s actions while calling for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries to be respected. Modi had pointed to the problems of food and energy security faced by developing countries while nudging Putin to end the war and return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

India has also snapped up discounted Russian oil and fertilisers, making Russia one of the biggest energy suppliers for the country, in the face of calls from the West to scale down such purchases.

Both Astuto and Konovalov said they understood the reasons behind India’s energy purchases. Konovalov said: “This is a sovereign right of every country, to do whatever according to the framework of international law. Definitely, we understand the needs of Indian national energy security, we understand the long and maybe very friendly relationship with Russia and the strategic partnership.”

Konovalov further expressed the hope that India will provide more humanitarian aid to Ukraine. “We [hope] that India will increase the volume of any type of aid, which is necessary for our country to survive...,” he said.

Astuto responded to suggestions that the Ukrainian conflict is a “European war” by saying: “From our perspective, what is happening today in Europe is of relevance for the whole international community. As we all believe in a rules-based system of international governance and we all believe that we need to uphold the values and principles of the UN Charter, we need to do that in Europe now and tomorrow elsewhere.”

He added, “If an aggression went unheeded, the risk of further aggressions taking place in Europe and beyond would definitely be higher. I think there is something at stake here which is of interest to the whole international community.”

