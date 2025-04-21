Seelampur murder case: 'Lady Don' Zikra sent to 14-day judicial custody

The Karkardooma Court on Monday remanded the accused, Sahil, to two days of police custody, whereas another accused, Zikra Khan, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody following police interrogation. They have been arrested in a case linked to the murder of Kunal in the Seelampur area. Delhi Police arrested Zikra, also known as 'Lady don', in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy at Seelampur area, in New Delhi.(ANI - X)

Delhi police sought a five-day custody of Sahil, who was produced before the court after arrest.

The investigation officer submitted that a five-day custody is required to know the person who harboured him. He is the person who was seen in the CCTV footage stabbing the deceased Kunal. The weapon used in the crime has to be recovered, police officials said.

The counsel for the accused submitted that he had been in police custody for the last two days since his arrest and has also been interrogated for two days.

During the hearing, advocate Abdul Gaffar, along with Danish Khan, appeared for Zikra. He prayed the court to issue a direction to the police to preserve the CCTV footage from the camera installed at Zikra's landlord's House.

Secondly, a direction to preserve the footage of an interview of the Joint Commissioner of police taken by a news channel in which he said that no role of Zikra has been found in the crime, Advocate Abdul Gaffar submitted.

The court allowed the application and directed police to preserve the CCTV footage. The court has also directed the preservation of an interview with a senior police officer in this case.

Karkardooma Court on April 19 remanded Zikra in two-day police custody. She was produced before the court after expiry of her police remand.

Police had told the court that she is a conspirator in the offence. Police have recorded statements from some of the witnesses to this effect.