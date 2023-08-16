Seema Haider warns legal action against neighbour who called Sachin 'lappu sa'

Seema Haider's lawyer AP Singh said Seema will take legal action against neighbour Mithilesh Bhati for calling Sachin Meena 'lappu sa', 'jhingur sa' -- comments which went viral. According to reports, AP Singh said a defamation case can be brought against the neighbour for 'body shaming' Sachin. Mithilesh Bhati reacted to the threat and said she did not insult anyone. She is also called ‘lappi sa’ by many people and these words are commonly used without meaning any disrespect. Sachin Meena's neighbour in a viral interview called Sachin 'lappu sa, jhingur sa'.

"Kya hai Sachin mein? Lappu sa Sachin, jhingur sa ladka..." Mithilesh Bati, Sachin's neighbour said earlier in an interview. The comment went viral starting a meme fest.

Pakistan's Seema Haider, a 30-year-old woman with four children, has been in the news after she illegally entered India via Nepal to live with Sachin Meena whom he met online. The story of Seema and Sachin raised security alarm and doubts over Seema's actual identity are not yet clear. On May 13, Seema entered India and came to Greater Noida to live with Sachin. Seema was arrested by the police and was then granted bail.

Sachin's neighbour Mithilesh Bhati was one of those who questioned Seema's actual intentions and asked how Seema who claimed to have studied till class 5 came to India illegally crossing the border. It was in this context that Mithilesh asked what was there in Sachin that a woman with four children would risk crossing the border. Seema's Pakistani husband Ghulam Haider who is in Saudi Arabia pleaded to Seema to come back to him.

Amid the media frenzy over Seema, it was reported that she would star in a film ‘Karachi to Noida’ based on her life. However, reports said she refused the movie following threats by Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. There were reports of Seema likely to contest the election as well. On August 13, Seema hoisted the Indian National Flag and chanted Vande mataram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail