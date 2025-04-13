'Seems as if Mughal rule is still going on: Aaditya Thackeray targets BJP govt

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday alleged that the ideology of the BJP is similar to that of ancient invaders. Shiv Sena leader (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said the BJP is similar to that of ancient invaders.(ANI)

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "I have told this earlier and still, the ideology of BJP is the same as that of ancient invaders. Look at the situation of women, farmers, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. It seems as if it is Mughal rule going on..."

The issue of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has sparked a major political row in Maharashtra.

Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena MLAs staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on March 18, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave.

The controversy also led to violent clashes in Nagpur on March 17.

Unidentified individuals vandalized shops, set vehicles on fire, and pelted stones in the Hansapuri area following an earlier clash between two groups in the Mahal area, which had already heightened tensions in the city, according to reports.

In connection with the March 17 violence, where rumours spread that a holy 'chadar' had been burned, more than 114 people have been detained, and 13 cases have been registered.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal told ANI, "Action is continuously being taken against those involved in the incident. Thirteen cases have been filed in connection with the incident and more than 114 accused have been detained. In a few instances, they (accused) were from outside and some were from Nagpur."

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation anti-encroachment squad demolished illegal construction at the house of the accused Yusuf Sheikh and Faheem Khan in the Nagpur riots case.

This follows violent clashes in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation.