‘Seen this drama 8 times’: India on 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s arrest in Pakistan

India on Thursday refused to attach great significance to 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s arrest due to “mere symbolic nature” of similar action in the past by the Pakistani state.

“We have seen this drama more than 8 times since 2001, question is, if this will be more than a cosmetic exercise,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. He added that Saeed has been released by Pakistan every time on “some grounds or other”.

The counter terrorism department of Pakistan’s Punjab state arrested Hafiz Saeed, the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, from Gujranwala town on Wednesday.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 16:33 IST