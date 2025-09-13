Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Self-styled Godman assaults PhD student, scholar at Arunachal’s Parshuram Kund: Police

ByDamien Lepcha
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 03:29 pm IST

The accused, who had been frequently visiting the shrine for the past two years, allegedly verbally abused and attacked the duo following a heated argument: Police

Itanagar: A Bengaluru-based PhD student and a local scholar were allegedly assaulted by a “self-styled godman”, who is on the run, following a heated argument at Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district, police said on Saturday.

Police teams are working to track the accused down, the SP said. (Representative photo)
Police teams are working to track the accused down, the SP said. (Representative photo)

A 25-year-old from Assam, pursuing doctoral studies at Bengaluru’s National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), and a 27-year-old local Mishmi scholar were reportedly studying monkey behaviour at the temple complex on Friday afternoon, Lohit superintendent of police (SP) Thutan Jamba said.

The accused, who had been frequently visiting the shrine for the past two years, allegedly verbally abused and attacked the duo following a heated argument. “Self-styled baba Sunil Rao Brahmachari has been visiting the shrine for the past two years,” the SP said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the researchers at the Tezu police station, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Police teams are working to track him down. Every possible measure is being taken to detain the accused,” the SP added.

Following the assault, locals staged protests outside the temple premises, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Security has been deployed at Parshuram Kund, situated on the banks of the Lohit River.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Self-styled Godman assaults PhD student, scholar at Arunachal’s Parshuram Kund: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On