Self-styled Godman assaults PhD student, scholar at Arunachal’s Parshuram Kund: Police

Itanagar: A Bengaluru-based PhD student and a local scholar were allegedly assaulted by a “self-styled godman”, who is on the run, following a heated argument at Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district, police said on Saturday. Police teams are working to track the accused down, the SP said. (Representative photo)

A 25-year-old from Assam, pursuing doctoral studies at Bengaluru’s National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), and a 27-year-old local Mishmi scholar were reportedly studying monkey behaviour at the temple complex on Friday afternoon, Lohit superintendent of police (SP) Thutan Jamba said.

The accused, who had been frequently visiting the shrine for the past two years, allegedly verbally abused and attacked the duo following a heated argument. “Self-styled baba Sunil Rao Brahmachari has been visiting the shrine for the past two years,” the SP said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the researchers at the Tezu police station, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Police teams are working to track him down. Every possible measure is being taken to detain the accused,” the SP added.

Following the assault, locals staged protests outside the temple premises, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Security has been deployed at Parshuram Kund, situated on the banks of the Lohit River.