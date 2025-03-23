Self-styled Punjab pastor Bajinder Singh seen throwing papers, assaulting woman holding baby | Viral video

Self-styled preacher and pastor from Punjab, Bajinder Singh, who is already embroiled in a sexual harassment case, has courted fresh controversy as a purported video showing him assaulting a woman has gone viral on social media. Self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh was seen throwing a pile of papers on a female follower in the viral video, (Screengrab/HT Photo)

In the video that surfaced online, Singh is seen throwing a pile of papers on a a woman sitting with a child in his office, along with others. Seconds later, the woman walks up to him, after which he seemingly pushes her.

Video further shows tension escalating as the two engage in tiff, with others present in the office getting up to distance the two and prevent any other conflict from taking place. But Singh and the woman continue to engage in what seems like a heated conversation.

However, a statement from the self-styled pastor or the police in this regard is awaited.

Sexual harassment case against Bajinder Singh

This comes just a week after Singh appeared in a Mohali court along with six other accused in connection with a 2018 sexual harassment case.

Non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued against the self-styled pastor on March 3.

On July 20, 2018, Singh, who runs a church at Majri, was arrested at the Delhi airport for 'raping' a Zirakpur woman. Police nabbed him when he just about to board a flight to London.

The victim had alleged that Singh came in contact with her in 2017 and lured her. Police said that she had become a part of his team of volunteers who looked after his event's security.

The victim alleged that Singh raped her at his Mohali house and even taped the act, later threatening to post the video online if she complained or did not comply with his demands. In April 2018, she finally filed a complaint against the pastor, following which Singh went into hiding.

On March 2, an FIR in a separate sexual harassment case was also registered against Singh in Jalandhar.

The self-styled preacher is currently out on bail in the Zirakpur case. He has not been taken into custody in the Jalandhar case, with a senior Mohali police officer saying that he was not given any intimation about the same from his Jalandhar counterparts.