e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 08, 2019

Senior forest officer commits suicide

A case has been registered and investigation is on, a police official said in a press statement.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
The incident has nothing to do with workload because there were hardly one or two files to look after because there was not any backlog, he said.
The incident has nothing to do with workload because there were hardly one or two files to look after because there was not any backlog, he said.(HT image)
         

A senior Indian forest service officer allegedly committed suicide in his apartment here, police said on Sunday.

The body of the 52-year-old Avtar Singh was found hanging and police believe severe backpain might have made him take the extreme step.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, a police official said in a press statement.

Its very unfortunate, principal chief conservator of forest Punati Sridhar told PTI while denying reports that Singh was under work pressure.

The incident has nothing to do with workload because there were hardly one or two files to look after because there was not any backlog, he said.

Singh is survived by his wife and two children, he added.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 21:51 IST

tags
more from india
trending topics
Ram Jethmalani Passes AwayHTLS 2019Chhichhore reviewChandrayaan 2Isro chief K SivanAlia BhattRam Jethmalani DeathArticle 370England vs AustraliaRam Jethmalani
top news
    latest news
      don't miss