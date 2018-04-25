 Kashmir politician killed by militants, Mehbooba condemns ‘cowardly act’ | india news | Hindustan Times
Kashmir politician killed by militants, Mehbooba condemns ‘cowardly act’

Two security officers were wounded in the firing in Rajpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

india Updated: Apr 25, 2018 16:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Visuals from Pulwama’s Rajpora where militants fired at former PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Patel. He was coming to Pulwama from Yader.
Visuals from Pulwama’s Rajpora where militants fired at former PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Patel. He was coming to Pulwama from Yader.(ANI Photo/Twitter)

A politician from Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead on Wednesday, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, condemning the “cowardly act” by suspected militants in the restive state.

She posted a message on Twitter, conveying her condolences to Ghulam Nabi Patel’s family. “Such cowardly acts achieve nothing but leave one more family devastated,” she said.

Two security officers were wounded in the firing in Rajpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. The militants escaped with their service rifles, news agency ANI reported.

