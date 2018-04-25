Kashmir politician killed by militants, Mehbooba condemns ‘cowardly act’

A politician from Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead on Wednesday, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, condemning the “cowardly act” by suspected militants in the restive state.

She posted a message on Twitter, conveying her condolences to Ghulam Nabi Patel’s family. “Such cowardly acts achieve nothing but leave one more family devastated,” she said.

Two security officers were wounded in the firing in Rajpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. The militants escaped with their service rifles, news agency ANI reported.