Sensex surges 304 points to hit record intra-day peak; Nifty at 12,000 level

india Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Infosys, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors and L&T, rising up to 2.54 per cent.(REUTERS)
         

Market benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 350 points to hit its record intra-day peak of 40,606.91 points on Wednesday driven by strong buying sentiment in banking, metal and realty stocks.

After starting on a choppy note, the 30-share index rallied to trade 332.85 points, or 0.83 per cent, higher at 40,581.08 in afternoon session.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty briefly reclaimed the 12,000 mark. At 1415 hours, it was trading 81.30 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 11,998.50.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Infosys, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors and L&T, rising up to 2.54 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, RIL, Maruti and SBI were among the top losers, shedding up to 3 per cent.

Globally, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note, while those in Shanghai slipped into the red.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in their respective early deals. On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 25 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.94 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.92 per cent to USD 62.38 per barrel.

