'Will blow up House with 15 RDX bombs': Threat mail to Delhi assembly with mention of Tamil Nadu polls

The emails, written entirely in Hindi, received on both the IDs, carried the same content. The threat email, accessed by HT, carried a subject line, reading: “Within 3 hours, we'll carry out blasts in your Delhi Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs. Only the Muslim employees should be evacuated from the premises.”

The threat emails, sent to the official ID of Vidhansabha Sabha Secretariat and to Speaker Vijender Gupta's ID, said that the Delhi Assembly would be "blown up because S V Shekhar was sent to South India and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as a "BJP Brahmin agent".

Days after a security breach raised concerns at the Delhi assembly, two bomb threats were received by the House on Monday, threatening to “blow up the Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs”. The threat also mentions the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

The email also mentions the politics in Tamil Nadu ahead of the state's assembly elections.

The threat reads: "Staff, no Brahmin should be a part of the DMK. If at all, they become a part of the party, they should chant the slogan 'Periyar-Ambedkar zindabad' in a naked state. Only then will we allow them to be one among us."

It further states that S V Shekhar, "a Brahmin," has joined the DMK. "This is why we are going to blow up your Vidhan Sabha because you have sent him to South India and the DMK as a BJP Brahmin agent."

Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with the vote counting process scheduled for May 4. Some of the key players in the state for the 2026 assembly election are the ruling DMK, AIADMK, and the new player – Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).