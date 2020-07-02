e-paper
Home / India News / Separate rules for Noida and Ghaziabad under ‘Unlock 2’: All you need to know

Separate rules for Noida and Ghaziabad under ‘Unlock 2’: All you need to know

In the view of Covid-19 crisis, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code - which bans unlawful assembly of people - was extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar district till July 31 on Wednesday.

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 11:10 IST
Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi


         

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday came out with a set of guidelines for Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad for the second phase of ‘Unlock’, billed as ‘Unlock-2’ amid the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the guidelines, the district magistrates have been directed to take a call on restrictions on commute and traffic. However, the situation regarding the Delhi border has not been clarified.

While the ban has been removed from the borders across all states, as per the guidelines, the district magistrates of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad can consult district authorities, the police and the health department and take a call on imposing a separate ban on the border areas.

Also read: India crosses 6 lakh mark with over 19,000 cases; 434 fatalities in last 24 hours

The guidelines, issued by the state chief secretary on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, stated that night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am across the state except for the Meerut division and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Movement of people and vehicles, except for essential services, has been banned from 8 pm to 6 am till July 10 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, an official order stated.

For the districts falling in the Meerut division, the night curfew will be from 8 pm to 6 am till July 10. Night curfews are not applicable to those working in multiple shifts in industrial units.

Section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar

In the view of Covid-19 crisis, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code - which bans unlawful assembly of people - was extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar district till July 31 on Wednesday.

Fifty-eight more people tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday, pushing the tally of cases to 2,362, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed on Wednesday.

“Restrictions under CrPC section 144 will remain in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar till July 31,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

Political, social, sporting or religious congregations, protest rallies or processions will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the period, the Gautam Nagar district police said, adding that nobody would be allowed to move in or out of containment zones in Gautam Buddh Nagar except for medical personnel and essential service providers.

(With inputs from PTI)

